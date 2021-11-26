The Growth Of Influencers Has Impacted The Photography Industry In A Major Way

This is a special edition of Please Like Me ! We’re running this newsletter alongside JPG , our newsletter about powerful photography that enthralls the internet. You can sign up for Please Like Me here, and JPG here.

For influencers to attract sponsorship opportunities, the photos on their feeds need to look polished. That extra glisten comes from hiring professionals — which in turn has changed the photography industry.

This week I spoke to Julia D’Agostino, a 25-year-old photographer based in Stamford, Connecticut, who works mainly with lifestyle and fashion influencers. “My first ever postcollege client was actually an influencer — I jumped right into the world,” she told me. She now has a growing Instagram account to feature photos she takes of social media creators (such as Eva Amurri of @thehappilyeva, a lifestyle blogger and Instagram influencer with over 189,000 followers), and also to modestly start building her own personal brand online, which is a fascinating new layer to all of this.

Julia said lifestyle shoots have changed subtly, but in very revealing ways, over the last few years. In, say, 2015, a standard fashion shoot with an influencer client would be fairly formulaic. “We were primarily styling outfits and photographing them in a cool location,” she told me. “I would photograph the shoes up close, grab a detail of a bag, a nice shot of the headband, make sure to grab a full-body image as well.”

Today, because her clients are open to all kinds of spon, things are more complicated. Her job is a meticulous game of making sure the necessary products are featured, but that she, and the influencer, are then not intentionally pushing other products in a photo.

Often Julia is working to highlight multiple items — say, a soap, a blanket, or a battery — while shooting at a specific location and keeping the background clear of any other brands. The whole time they’re trying to ensure that it “still reads as a lifestyle image without coming across as a true #ad,” she said.

Because influencers and photographers are often self-employed, their unique business relationship is usually one that has to be mutually beneficial.

“Most of the time when both sides of the stick are new to the game, there’s always a trade in mind to help each other out, which I love,” she added. “I think it’s great for everyone to learn from one another.”

The work also fosters an intimacy that she’s really grown to appreciate, especially over the last two years. “When I’m photographing with influencers, especially through COVID, I am invited into so many different homes and families,” Julia said. “I know their husbands, their children, even their own parents. It’s a very personal world. Sometimes we take a 15-min therapy sesh while changing outfits in the car — we style together, we brainstorm together, we get through it together.”