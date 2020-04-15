Fashion Nova has incited all kinds of reactions for a marketing ploy to get people to spend their coronavirus pandemic Economic Impact Payment checks on Fashion Nova apparel.

It's being called anything and everything from "ignorant" to "messy" to ...oh, should I forego rent and buy cheap fast fashion instead?

On Wednesday, as the US government began to send stimulus checks and direct deposit to most American adults who've filed their annual tax return, influencer-friendly brand Fashion Nova came prepared to try to take advantage of the situation.

"When That Stimulus Deposit Hits ... Save Up To 80% OFF SITEWIDE. Use Code: STAYIN*). Shop ASAP," mass texts people received and shared online read. The texts also included a direct link to the Fashion Nova site.