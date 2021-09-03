Dear influencer, always sign a contract.

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here .

This week, I published a story about a company seemingly taking advantage of influencers and how informally parts of the industry are still run.

Ooh! Companion is an Australian-based sex toy company that was founded just a year ago, and much of its visibility and success has been thanks to its Instagram marketing. Influencers both small and large were poached to post sponcon and giveaways for the brand over the last year. From the outside, it looked to be a fairly smart and modern way to generate hype and revenue.

However, several influencers have come forward to say it was all rosy when reps at Ooh! Companion reached out to them to make a deal, but when it came down to getting paid, they were often ghosted or tirelessly handed off to different personnel for months on end. Some said they were only paid if they threatened legal action or outed the company publicly, and others still are owed money. Gabby Male, a 25-year-old fitness influencer with over 200,000 followers, estimates she’s still owed $7,000 for all the promotional work she’s done.

I spoke to two former employees who were in charge of scouting influencer talent who claimed the founder, Ethan Ban, had access to funds at the company. The two Ooh! employees were asked to find women creators who aligned with their brand could shill the company’s sex toys to hundreds of thousands of other women. But when creators came knocking for their checks, the former employees claimed they couldn’t authorize payment themselves. In dozens of emails and DMs some of these influencers sent me, Ooh! Companion would respond saying the company was experiencing “backend issues” or “issues with [the company’s] account.” The company would then go silent for weeks as influencers continued to follow up.

The former employees claimed Ban would sometimes intervene when influencers complained about not getting paid and used aliases of other employees they said didn’t actually work there.

“I was spending every day hassling him getting these girls paid,” one of the former employees, who asked to remain anonymous, told me. “My anxiety was through the roof; I was so stressed making sure these girls would get paid.”

There are more details in the story about the similar patterns and frustrations these influencers dealt with to chase down what was owed. One woman, Carly Compton, said she believed she and these other influencers were intentionally targeted by Ooh! Companion. “[Ethan] definitely focuses on a specific type of person,” Compton said. “A lot of influencers who had reached out to me are in the same realm as me — very body positive and focused on self-love.”

It also became apparent to me when reporting this out that it was the perfect ill-fated relationship between shoddily regulated industries: startups and influencers. Ooh! Companion was a new company still trying to establish itself and hoping people would blindly trust in its “women empowering” messaging; meanwhile, many influencers are still running their entire business themselves, being their own product, accountant, and publicist. The former Ooh! employees said there was a legal contract they had available for influencers to sign, but not every influencer signed one or asked to sign one. (One of the employees told me she only sent them out if an influencer asked. An influencer featured in the story told me she asked if they should sign a contract, but never got a response. She decided to move forward with the spon anyway.)

Much of the industry still operates on good-faith handshake deals over cheery emails or Instagram DMs. I imagine most of the time these deals are carried out and responsibly compensated, but when they’re not, influencers are left scrambling and feeling exploited and devalued.

It’s hard to imagine a company like Calvin Klein not finalizing a multimillion-dollar social media deal with influencers like the Kardashians without a ton of legalese and signatures. But it’s easy to imagine a mostly unknown startup cold-emailing a bunch of niche influencers with casual greetings like “Hey, want to work together?” and influencers responding optimistically, “Sure! Here’s my rate.”

This scandal revealed the huge disparities in how business is handled at the very top, with millions of dollars exchanged that’s then buffered between several official parties (marketing execs, managers, lawyers, accountants, etc.). Then smaller creators are forced to chase down a couple hundred or thousand dollars on their own without knowing if brands they’re working with even have an official accounting department to complain to.

At the end of my first interview with one of the anonymous employees who worked at Ooh!, I asked what influencers can learn from this mess. She said, point blank, “Make sure there is a legal contract.”

“It’s always a good idea to do 50/50: Get 50% before posting, and then 50% after payment,” she added.

It’s a cautionary tale with a lesson that extends far beyond this kind of work (freelance writing, I’m looking at you, too): Get things in official writing.

