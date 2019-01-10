The Dad Of A Popular YouTube Family Channel Is Being Accused Of Sexualizing A Child After Buying Her A Phallic-Shaped Lollipop

Fans are accusing the dad of sexualizing a child for his own amusement.

The ACE Family has grown a massive following on YouTube for branding itself as a family-friendly channel who occasionally films pranks and random hijinks. Over the past two years, they've grown a subscriber base of 15 million by regularly vlogging almost every facet of their, and their 2-year-old daughter's, lives. However, The ACE Family has kicked 2019 off with fresh controversy. Over the past week, people are growing upset with a recorded video of dad Austin McBroom purchasing a penis-shaped lollipop for a young child and making a joke of it.

Austin McBroom took a CHILD into a SEX STORE and bought her a DICK LOLLIPOP. I would LOVE to hear how he and other men try to defend this.

The video, apparently recorded by McBroom, showed a little girl in a store asking him to purchase the adult-themed candy. (It's unclear if the girl is part of the family, but some are suspecting she's related to mom Catherine Paiz). "She said she was going to steal it if I didn't buy it, so better me buy it," McBroom claimed in the video, laughing throughout. The footage was quickly recorded and shared online, where fans and non-fans alike were disturbed and disgusted by the dad's actions. Some have criticized it as sexualizing a child. "That's a sexual article you're buying for a child. That's messed up man," one person commented. "I knew they was corny but this right here.....I’m disgusted," someone else wrote. BuzzFeed News has reached out to The ACE Family for comment.

i just found out what the ace family dad did and ..... i am disgusted

the ace family are cancelled cancelled who the fuck takes a child to a sex shop but not even just that, austin then lets her buy a lollipop in the shape of a dick- that’s so disgusting

This is not the first time the channel, nor McBroom, have been embroiled in controversy. In August of last year, old tweets were dug up by internet sleuths showing McBroom characterizing women — specifically black women — offensively and disparagingly. While this caused their fans to pull away from The ACE Family YouTube channel, and unsubscribe, others remained and defended them. Fans now are reacting to the latest video, unsure of "how to feel," as one user put it. "I loved the ACE Family, but I don't know how to feel now, especially cause this wasn't a joke. What the fuck. Austin and Catherine McBroom this is sickening."

I'm lost for words. I loved the ACE Family, but I dont know how to feel now, especially cause this wasn't a joke. What the fuck. Austin and Catherine Mcbroom this is sickening https://t.co/A77Ylw6T96

Online and publicly, McBroom and Paiz have not addressed the backlash and have continued to go about their usual business. Still, in recent tweets, fans are trying to hold McBroom's feet to the fire. "So you just gonna ignore the video going around of you buying the girl the lollipop?!" one user responded to a tweet from McBroom on Wednesday. Their silence has now caused fans and viewers to grow more frustrated.

@AustinMcbroom So you just gonna ignore the video going around of you buying the girl the lollipop?! You probably praying for people to stop talking about it bc you know that’s gonna ruin you career which Means no more Gucci no more supreme.