While some fans are dismayed by the comments from the YouTuber — who offered a "genuine" family-man image — others are still declaring their unwavering support.

Fans have come for the father of an extremely successful family YouTube channel — featuring his 2-year-old daughter — after uncovering old tweets they say are disparaging to women, specifically black women.

The ACE Family channel was started in January 2016 by Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz, and has since grown to more than 10 million followers.

Their videos — which include vlogs, challenges, pranks, and music videos — have collectively amassed 1,534,627,927 views.

Their 2-year-old child, Elle, is featured throughout the channel and has 3.5 million fans on her own Instagram account.

The YouTube family has seen a surge of success and endorsements.