A Woman In Coachella Was Caught On Camera Tossing 7 Puppies In A Dumpster
Riverside County Animal Services told BuzzFeed News that had a man not discovered the 3-day-old puppies within a 15-minute window, they would not have survived.
Officials at the Riverside County Animal Services in Coachella, California, are working with the local sheriff's department to arrest a woman they've now identified as the suspect in disturbing security footage released on Friday.
In the footage, the suspect is seen tossing a bag of seven puppies into a dumpster.
Chris Mayer, the commander for field services at Animal Services, is currently "finishing up some paperwork" and "seeking an arrest warrant" for the woman, the center's public informations officer John Welsh told BuzzFeed News on Monday.
"We know who she is and we now know her full name," Welsh added.
On Friday, the center received a call from an employee of a local auto parts store that a man had discovered a trash bag in their dumpsters that had contained seven newborn puppies. According to Animal Services, they estimate the puppies to have been about 3 days old and are terrier mixes.
An officer was then able to obtain surveillance footage from the store that showed a woman driving up to their trash site with a bag.
She threw the bag in the heaps of trash before quickly walking back to her car and driving away.
A man in the area named John, and whom Welsh described as "transient," was rummaging through the dumpsters when he came across the bag of puppies and brought them into the auto parts store.
Welsh told BuzzFeed News that because the puppies were dumped in a sealed plastic bag, had John not discovered them as soon he had, they would not have survived.
Temperatures in Coachella that day were in the mid-90s, he noted.
"That’s a window of 15 minutes — had he not called us, those dogs are dead," said Welsh. "That guy is a hero in our mind."
The seven puppies have since been transported to a local rescue group, where they're being bottle-fed. Welsh said he's currently awaiting a call to hear about their condition.
"There is no excuse for dumping puppies," Mayer said in a press release on Friday, while they were still searching for the woman depicted in the video. "Especially in today’s age, when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act."
Riverside County Animal Services are planning to pursue a felony charge of animal cruelty against the woman, they told BuzzFeed News.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that animal control is handling their own arrest in this case.
However, because the organization is limited to transporting stray animals, they will be assisted by a police officer to transfer the woman to the local county jail for booking.
CORRECTION
Chris Mayer's name was misstated in an earlier version of this post.
