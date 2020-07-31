A Mom With A Classical Indian Dance Background Has Made Her Teen Famous On TikTok

This is Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Arguably the most famous mom-daughter duo on TikTok is Addison Rae and her mother, Sheri. But it’s time we all made some room for 19-year-old Krithi Srinivas and her mom, Sridevi.

Unlike Addison and Sheri and other teens who’ve made their parents famous, Krithi and Sridevi’s origin story happened in reverse. Krithi’s account, @krithi0328, has over 200,000 followers, but she told me the majority of her followers came only in the past few weeks, when her mom started dancing alongside her.

“I have been making TikToks since probably December-ish but only started getting views a couple weeks ago when I decided to include my mom in one of my dance videos,” the teen, who’s from New Jersey, said. Her first video with her mom was posted July 10 and has been viewed half a million times.

“OK UR MOM WENT OFF,” one person wrote.

She and her mom have since posted a few more, including this incredible sketch that’s now gone viral. Commenters are infatuated with this “most elite duo” who they believe show “a healthy Brown mom and daughter relationship.” People are impressed with how committed Sridevi is to learning these dances, and how well she's doing(!).

That’s because, according to her daughter, Sridevi has a professional background in classical Indian dance. “She has danced her whole life and actually has a dance school now that has been flourishing for the past 10 to 15 years or so,” said Krithi.

She said it takes them about 20 minutes to an hour to learn a routine. Krithi’s followers post aggressively adoring comments every time one’s uploaded.

“I think what makes us so unique is that we seem to have this bond on camera that other children of immigrant parents don't typically get. So it's pretty rare seeing an Indian mom from India dancing to mainstream music with profanity,” she said. “I think it's interesting and oddly progressive because there's a stereotype that Indian parents are super strict and don't like to ‘bond’ with their kids. We have our struggles, [but] we are dancers at the end of the day, so that's a place we can get along.”

For me, Krithi and Sridevi’s TikToks are little shots of serotonin.



