This Microinfluencer Wants You To Know Her Job Is More Than Making Power Smoothies And Taking Fancy Brand Meetings

It’s easy for me to snark on influencers and their work because sometimes the optics of their work are ridiculous. Last week at a coffee shop, I saw a woman gingerly peck at her latte as a cameraperson with very high-tech equipment filmed her for nearly 20 minutes straight.

I have to then remind myself this is just one (ridiculous) facet of her job. She probably spends hours planning for the shoot, editing the photos, fielding hundreds of emails from clients and brands, and then pitching the next thing. I just happened to see one tiny part of it.

That’s exactly what 45-year-old lifestyle microinfluencer Alison Gary (@wardrobe_oxygen) wrote about in a blog post last month. “I wish more influencers would share their real schedules, not these stupid ‘aspirational’ ones where it only includes making smoothies, going to the gym, having a brand meeting and a meditation session,” she wrote.

Alison has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, and she made the transition to ~influencing~ full time in 2017. She told me she’s worked a demanding corporate job, and she feels her current role is more challenging.

“Influencers get a bad rep for being unintelligent, lazy, out of touch,” she said. “I know what hard work is, and I know that this job in many ways is harder.”

In her blog, Alison details all the careful and tedious planning that goes into one fashion blog post: the styling, the photography, the writing, the SEO, the linking, the analytics, the cross-promotions of her content on various other channels. It takes her from sunup to sundown.

(The process is not all that different from writing this newsletter, BTW. Heh.)