Black Twitter Roasted Yahoo Finance After The “Nigger Navy” Typo Tweet
The #NiggerNavy hashtag caught fire last night and hasn’t let up.
By now you’ve probably seen the unfortunate typo Yahoo Finance made in a tweet last night about President-Elect Donald Trump wanting to build a bigger Navy. Except, um... it didn’t say “bigger.”
About 45 minutes later, Yahoo Finance deleted the tweet and apologized for the mistake, but by then, people had already lost their minds.
And then it was like Black Twitter cracked its collective knuckles and went in on the tweet using the hashtag #NiggerNavy. The trend appears to have been started by @JeSuisDawn.
😩😩😩
Key takeaways from this story: Typos suck, and Black Twitter can spin any bad moment on the internet into gold.
