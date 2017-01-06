BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Black Twitter Roasted Yahoo Finance After The “Nigger Navy” Typo Tweet

news

Black Twitter Roasted Yahoo Finance After The “Nigger Navy” Typo Tweet

The #NiggerNavy hashtag caught fire last night and hasn’t let up.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2017, at 9:47 a.m. ET

By now you’ve probably seen the unfortunate typo Yahoo Finance made in a tweet last night about President-Elect Donald Trump wanting to build a bigger Navy. Except, um... it didn’t say “bigger.”

Twitter

About 45 minutes later, Yahoo Finance deleted the tweet and apologized for the mistake, but by then, people had already lost their minds.

My reaction this morning when I saw the Yahoo Finance tweet.
Dwayne White @dwayneawhite

My reaction this morning when I saw the Yahoo Finance tweet.

Reply Retweet Favorite
that yahoo finance tweet typo works if you sing it to the tune of that village people song WHICH YOU BETTER NOT DO
Desus Nice @desusnice

that yahoo finance tweet typo works if you sing it to the tune of that village people song WHICH YOU BETTER NOT DO

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Yahoo Finance shuda known when that tweet got 2K likes in a minute somn was up. Nobody gets that excited bout a finance tweet. Black Twitter
Harvey King of Shade @bodysculptorokc

Yahoo Finance shuda known when that tweet got 2K likes in a minute somn was up. Nobody gets that excited bout a finance tweet. Black Twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite
The 'B' on the keyboard of the Yahoo Finance headline writer: Just press me and hit send on this story. The 'N' on… https://t.co/0ZPet77a7S
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

The 'B' on the keyboard of the Yahoo Finance headline writer: Just press me and hit send on this story. The 'N' on… https://t.co/0ZPet77a7S

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yahoo finance gotta tweet a picture of them with their two black friends to take the heat off
OK, Flaming Dragon @JuiceBrennar

Yahoo finance gotta tweet a picture of them with their two black friends to take the heat off

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then it was like Black Twitter cracked its collective knuckles and went in on the tweet using the hashtag #NiggerNavy. The trend appears to have been started by @JeSuisDawn.

#NiggerNavy https://t.co/mBULPWCU1M
CAVS won on my B-Day @JeSuisDawn

#NiggerNavy https://t.co/mBULPWCU1M

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
USS Battlerapship #NiggerNavy
unpforgettable pfire @firefire100

USS Battlerapship #NiggerNavy

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NiggerNavy Seal
Czar Pharaoh Khan @3CarryOnItems

#NiggerNavy Seal

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lt. Popeyes #NiggerNavy
🌠Chill Gillespie🌠 @RCHAD3988

Lt. Popeyes #NiggerNavy

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NiggerNavy the boat would stay leaning
Scrill Murray @Im_VelvetJones

#NiggerNavy the boat would stay leaning

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
If the #niggernavy ain't like Jay and UGK's "Big Pimpin" video that's a no for me dawg
#LetMyPeopleGLO @MichellCClark

If the #niggernavy ain't like Jay and UGK's "Big Pimpin" video that's a no for me dawg

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NiggerNavy gonna be two years late to the war.
Lester Freeman @TerrellChuggs

#NiggerNavy gonna be two years late to the war.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The S.S. Dab #NiggerNavy
Rod @rodimusprime

The S.S. Dab #NiggerNavy

Reply Retweet Favorite

😩😩😩

IM SICK OF YALL!!!!!
Jay Dior @JayKenMinaj

IM SICK OF YALL!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#NiggerNavy gonna ask "Who all gone be there?" before they go to war
Dr. Drunkle @Pattric

#NiggerNavy gonna ask "Who all gone be there?" before they go to war

Reply Retweet Favorite
#niggernavy gonna tell the Commander "Yo we round the corner" And still be on the dock.
Lester Freeman @TerrellChuggs

#niggernavy gonna tell the Commander "Yo we round the corner" And still be on the dock.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lebron, Melo, Wade and Chris Paul gave Trump the idea for #NiggerNavy
Rod @rodimusprime

Lebron, Melo, Wade and Chris Paul gave Trump the idea for #NiggerNavy

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NiggerNavy gone get pulled over 100 times on their way to war “What are you doing in this part of the ocean?!”
Faithful Black Woman @A_Pretty_ChemE

#NiggerNavy gone get pulled over 100 times on their way to war “What are you doing in this part of the ocean?!”

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
donald trump: we're going to war with ISIS #NiggerNavy: nah nigga YOU going to war with ISIS
Corey @CJsucitymvp

donald trump: we're going to war with ISIS #NiggerNavy: nah nigga YOU going to war with ISIS

Reply Retweet Favorite
😭 RT @mondaynightRAW_: Basic training
Chica DeBarge @AntoinetteJoi87

😭 RT @mondaynightRAW_: Basic training

Reply Retweet Favorite

Key takeaways from this story: Typos suck, and Black Twitter can spin any bad moment on the internet into gold.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT