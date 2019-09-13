A Teenage Girl Killed Herself After Being Called “Dirty” While On Her Period

A high school student in Kenya killed herself last week after her teacher shamed her for bleeding through her school uniform when she was on her period. Now parents and lawmakers are demanding answers.

Local newspaper the Daily Nation reported that on Sept. 6, a 14-year-old girl started her period for the first time in the middle of the school day in Bomet County, located about 150 miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi. The girl was completely caught off guard and didn’t have a pad, according to the Nation, causing her to later bleed through her uniform.

Despite Kenya’s Basic Education Act of 2017, which mandates that pads be distributed to girls in public schools across the country, some institutions have been skipped over. This has forced many girls who can’t otherwise afford them to stay home from school.

According to the girl’s mother, Beatrice Koech, when she was unable to focus on her studies, her woman teacher berated her for staining her school clothes with menstrual blood.

Koech told the Nation that her daughter’s teacher called her “dirty” and kicked her out of class.

“She had nothing to use as a pad,” Koech told the newspaper. “When the blood stained her clothes, she was told to leave the classroom and stand outside.”

The girl walked home and told her mom what had happened. Later that day, she killed herself. Konoin Sub-County Police Commander Alex Shikondi told the Nation that officers took her body to a nearby hospital. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the local police for comment.

The difficulty that women and girls face in accessing the products they need for their periods isn’t limited to students at school. Earlier this year, a tampon shortage hit Nairobi, partly as a result of a recall by Kotex after some of the tampons had been found to leave pieces of cotton inside women’s bodies.

As news of the student’s death spread on social media, Kenyans began to discuss the grave consequences of menstruation-shaming.