In her first interview since going viral, the woman in the photo said that when she's not protesting the government, she's a student studying engineering and architecture.

NAIROBI — A photo of a young Sudanese woman passionately leading chants in a nationwide anti-government protest has gone viral, and has already become an iconic image of the powerful role that women are playing in the movement. On Monday evening, as thousands of people took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum demanding that President Omar al-Bashir step down, local photographer Lana Haroun captured 22-year-old Alaa Salah standing on top of a car above a sea of people with her arm raised in the air, finger pointed toward the sky. Dozens of people surrounding her can be seen recording her with their phones.

The image quickly went viral as people tweeted the image, praising Sudanese women for taking charge in the demonstrations. Some claimed that the photo of Salah belonged in history books.



Salah, in her first statement to the media since her photo went viral, told BuzzFeed News in a WhatsApp message that she is currently studying engineering and architecture at Sudan International University in Khartoum.

Hind Makki, an interfaith educator and blogger, pointed out on Twitter that the details in Salah’s clothing make the photograph even more powerful. She said that the white garment and gold moon-shaped earrings Salah wore pay homage to working women; her dress is a "callback" to the clothing worn by Sudanese women from earlier generations who also fought for the end of dictatorial rule.

Sudanese everywhere are referring to female protestors as "Kandaka," which is the title given to the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan whose gift to their descendents is a legacy of empowered women who fight hard for their country and their rights. ✊🏾

Ahmed Awad, a friend and classmate of Salah’s, also attended Monday’s protest and posted videos of her leading chants late into the night, criticizing the government for killing people in the name of religion.



