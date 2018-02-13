South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma Has Resigned From Office. This Is Why.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

While he did champion lifesaving AIDS drugs that his predecessor mocked, the allegations stacked against Zuma are plentiful enough to drag down his reputation. His connections to the wealthy Gupta family have drawn particular scrutiny, with reports alleging that the Indian family profited from his presidency. (Both Zuma and the Gupta brothers have repeatedly denied these reports.)

He also has long-standing allegations of corruption dating back to before his presidency looming over him.

There have also been accusations of rape, with one of the more notable testimonies coming from Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, who wrote a book about her experience and died in 2016.