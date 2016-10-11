How A “Fifty Shades Of Grey” Reference Went From Twitter Meme To Trump Campaign Talking Point

The argument appears to have started on the internet, then morphed into a meme, and is now being repeated by Trump surrogates on TV.

Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes on Monday night said that Fifty Shades of Grey, a popular erotic romance novel published in 2011, was partly to blame for the culture that allowed for Trump’s vulgar comments about women from 2005.

In an interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper and Republican political commentator Ana Navarro, Hughes cited the book when Cooper asked where society made it OK to say the things Trump said.

“Eighty million copies of Fifty Shades of Grey were sold,” Hughes said, adding that Magic Mike, a film about a male stripper, was so popular that it was made into a sequel.

Nell also referred to Twilight, “the vampire trilogy,” as well as Sports Illustrated and Playboy to back the argument that “sex, unfortunately, sells."

The first instance of someone blaming the novel — published six years after Trump was caught on video making lewd comments about women — cropped up on the internet moments after the footage surfaced Friday.