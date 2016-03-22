Obama Compares U.S. And Cuba To "Estranged Brothers" In Address

The U.S. president also commented on the deadly attacks in Brussels.

In an address to Cubans during his historic visit to the Communist nation, President Obama acknowledged both the cultural and historical similarities between the two countries and the fundamental differences in their political ideologies.

Despite the differences, Obama said, he envisioned strengthened bilateral ties and encouraged increased democratic freedoms for Cubans.

Obama, who is the first sitting president to visit the country in 88 years, opened his address with a statement on the Brussels attacks in which dozens of people died.

"We will do whatever is necessary to support our friend and ally Belgium in bringing to justice those who are responsible," he said, and reiterated his intent to "defeat the people who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world."

Pivoting back to the Cuban people, Obama likened the relationship between the island and the U.S. to "two brother who have been estranged for many years, even as we share the same blood."

He enumerated the similar backgrounds Cubans and Americans have in terms of European colonial rule and slavery, as well as their shared affinity for baseball and a commitment to providing a quality education for their children.