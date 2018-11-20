This Congresswoman Had To Watch The Man Who Said She’s Not Worth Raping Become President

Brazilian Deputy for the Workers’ Party Maria do Rosário speaks during an interview with AFP at the National Congress.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Maria do Rosário was elected for a fifth term in the National Congress during Brazil’s monumental elections in October. But despite having 26 years of political experience under her belt — including a term as human rights minister — her reputation is still linked to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, known internationally as the woman he once said didn’t “deserve” to be raped by him.

“The image of a woman, whoever she is, remains linked to her aggressor,” she told BuzzFeed News, “and this bothers me because I do not feel like a victim.”

Speaking via Skype from the nation’s capital in Brasília, do Rosário, a member of the leftist Workers’ Party, described the frustration of watching a man who’s made rape jokes about her become president. But, she said, the culture of Brazilian women standing up against sexism, even before the #MeToo movement, gives her hope.

While she celebrated her reelection victory last month, do Rosário said it was “very difficult” to watch a far-right politician like Bolsonaro rise to power, primarily because of what it said about the people who supported him.

“If people voted for him, it’s for one of two reasons,” she said, either they were wooed by his political promises, or, more worrying, “they may agree with his ideas.”

The fact that 57.8 million people “trust someone like this to preside over Brazil is terrible not only for women, but for the democracy, because he represents the dictatorship that occurred in Brazil, slavery, destruction of the environment, and policies that withdraw social rights,” she said.

Bolsonaro’s election exposed a major contradiction in Brazil in do Rosário’s view.

“The Brazilian legislation and Brazilian laws are very advanced for the protection of women and of all people” as a result of its 1988 constitution, she said. “But the culture is very sexist. The culture is very racist. In Brazil, a rape occurs every 11 minutes.”

Given the prevalence of Brazil’s rape culture, the 2003 incident between do Rosário and Bolsonaro — and the subsequent one in 2014 — has featured regularly as a bullet point in the international media when illustrating who he is.

After a hearing on a gang-rape case, do Rosário challenged Bolsonaro outside of Congress, calling him a rapist and a rape apologist in front of the press. Bolsonaro, then a fellow lawmaker from Rio de Janeiro, defended himself by telling her that he would not rape her because she “didn’t deserve it,” called her a slut, told her to “go cry,” and pushed her on camera.