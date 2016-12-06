Man Who Fatally Shot Former NFL Player Joe McKnight Arrested For Manslaughter

Louisiana police had previously released Robert Gasser from custody after he confessed to the crime the same day of the shooting.

A Louisiana sheriff on Tuesday announced that the man who shot and killed former NFL player and New Orleans native Joe McKnight on Dec. 1 had been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Robert Gasser, 54, had confessed to fatally shooting McKnight — a star running back at the University of Southern California who also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets — when the two were embroiled in a traffic dispute on Dec. 1 at a busy intersection in Terrytown, Louisiana.

Gasser handed over his gun to authorities when they arrived, but was released without charges the following day, prompting a protest led by the NAACP outside the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Norman on Tuesday cited the state’s “forward-leaning laws” that favor standing one’s ground as the reason for Gasser’s delayed arrest.

The comment echoed an earlier one he made last week, in which he claimed that “relative statutes” justified law enforcement in not immediately charging Gasser, despite his confession.

Norman added on Tuesday that the law “creates an obligation to make sure that we get it right.”