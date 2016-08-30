Lochte Wants To Repay Teammate Who Owed Brazil More Than $20,000 After False Allegations “It’s my fault,” the 32-year-old swimmer said in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America. Twitter

Matt Hazlett / Getty Images

US swimmer Ryan Lochte, the nucleus of an international scandal in which he lied about being robbed at gunpoint during the Olympics, said Tuesday that he wanted to reimburse his teammate who paid the Brazilian government more than $20,000 in order to leave the country. In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Lochte, 32, said that he has contacted Jimmy Feigen to take responsibility for the fines he faced. “I’ve reached out to Jimmy saying, ‘I know you had to pay that fine,’” the 32-year-old said. “‘You know, it is my fault. I’m taking full responsibility for this. I will pay that back if you will let me,’” he added.



