A Presidential Candidate Suddenly Dropped Out Of A Do-Over Election And Kenyans Are Confused

Raila Odinga said that his party’s demands of the electoral commission were not met, so he would no longer participate in the new election the Supreme Court ordered.

NAIROBI — The presidential candidate whose petition claiming the recent presidential elections were unfair was upheld by the Supreme Court suddenly withdrew his name from the reelection ballot on Tuesday, sending the do-over election into chaos.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the National Super Alliance party (NASA), announced in Nairobi that he and his running mate, Stephen Musyoka, would end their campaign, accusing the electoral commission of not complying with their demands that changes be made ahead of the fresh election that would ensure its fairness.

The original Aug. 8 elections, the National Super Alliance had charged soon after the results were announced in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was marred with technical irregularities and hacking. The Supreme Court agreed and ordered that a new election be held, which had been set for Oct. 26.

On Sept. 5, Odinga made public his party’s list of “irreducible minimums,” their prerequisites for the electoral commission before they would agree to move forward with elections. The 25-item document included a comprehensive audit of elections-related technology, a change of the company that printed the ballot forms, and the replacement of all 290 elections officers.

The opposition leader said Tuesday that because their demands were not met, they would not go through with reelections.

“In a constitutional democracy, we should not be debating about a free and fair election, or compliance with court orders, or accountability for breach of public trust,” Odinga said during a press conference in Nairobi. “We should have been working together to ensure that we uphold these values as they are not only our national values but are also the foundations of a credible electoral system.”

Odinga lambasted the electoral commission, saying the organization “stonewalled meaningful deliberations on the necessary reforms to ensure that the elections of 26th October are free and fair.” He added that the commission “has wasted valuable time engaging in public relations exercises intended to create the illusion of motion without any movement.”

His announcement left Kenyans consumed by confusion.