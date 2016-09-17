Iranian Cyclist Dies After Crashing During The Rio Paralympics

Games officials said they were "devastated" at the death of Bahman Golbarnezhad.

An Iranian cyclist died Saturday from an injury sustained during a road race at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Golbarnezhad, 48, crashed around 10:40 a.m. local time during the first section of the C4 cycling road race, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement.



"The athlete received treatment at the scene and was in the process of being taken to the athlete hospital when he suffered a cardiac arrest," the IPC said. "The ambulance then diverted to the nearby Unimed Rio Hospital in Barra where he passed away soon after arrival."



Both the athlete's family in Iran, and the Iranian Paralympic team in Rio, were subsequently informed of his death.



The Iranian flag has since been lowered to half-staff in the Paralympic Village as a sign of respect. The Paralympic flag will also be lowered in the village and a moment of silence will also be held during Sunday's closing ceremony.