17 Iconic Quotes From Zsa Zsa Gabor About Men, Marriage, And Life “I never hated a man enough to give him his diamonds back.” Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Archive Photos / Getty Images Zsa Zsa Gabor, circa 1958.

Legendary socialite and actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died Sunday night. Originally from Hungary, she was 99 years old, and her nine marriages combined with her extravagant lifestyle made her into a Hollywood icon. Here are some of Gabor’s most memorable quotes.

Marty Lederhandler / AP Photo Zsa Zsa Gabor, Nov. 19, 1981

“I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.” — The Bob Hope Show, 1961

“I never hated a man enough to give him his diamonds back.” —The Observer, August 28, 1957. “A man in love is incomplete until he has married. Then he's finished.” —Newsweek, March 28, 1960

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kulish / AFP / Getty Images Beverly Hills, California, 1961

“I want a man who's kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask of a millionaire?”

"Never let a man be too sure of you. He finds this boring." — Los Angeles Times, 1966 “Macho does not prove mucho.” — quoted in How to Pick a Lover: For Women Who Want to Win at Love by Wesley Ford, 2009



AFP / Getty Images May 12, 1958

When asked how many husbands she’s had: “You mean apart from my own?” — quoted in I Wish I'd Said That! by Keith Edwards, 1967 “Men fall in love with their eyes—they like what they see—and women fall in love with their ears—they like what they hear!!” — How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man, How to Get Rid of a Man, published 1970 “I know nothing about sex, because I was always married.” — speech to the American Bar Association, 1987

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Fincher / Getty Images Claridges Hotel in London, April 29, 1954.

“I don't remember anybody's name. How do you think the ‘dahling’' thing got started?” — quoted in Hollywood Hits by K Madsen Roth, 1995 “I like a mannish man, a man who knows how to talk to and treat a woman - not just a man with muscles.” — LIFE magazine interview, Oct. 15, 1951

“Husbands are like fires: They go out when unattended.” — Newsweek, March 28, 1960

Archive Photos / Getty Images Circa 1958

The following quotes all came from Gabor's book, How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man, How to Get Rid of a Man, published in 1970. “Remember—the only place men want depth in their women is in her décolletage.” “Men fall in love with their eyes—they like what they see—and women fall in love with their ears—they like what they hear!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Archive Photos / Getty Images Circa 1953

“It’s not hard to find a new husband, but someone who is, for an example, a good bridge partner for you comes along once in a lifetime.” “If you like a man and he likes you, you should get married as fast as you can. Otherwise, you both are going to change your minds. There’s plenty of time for that after marriage.” “The minute I understand a man, he is no longer exciting and a challenge to me. And the last thing in the world I want is for a man to understand me and know what’s always going on inside my head. It takes away from all my mystery, which, as I’ve told you before, is the most important thing between a man and a woman.”