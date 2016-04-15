Georgia Mom Posts Videos Of School Principal Threatening To Paddle Her Son

Shana Marie Perez, who did not film the actual punishment, secretly filmed administrators holding her son down to spank him.

On Wednesday, April 13, Thomas' mother, Shana Marie Perez, secretly filmed the incident at Jasper County Primary School on her phone, and later uploaded the footage to Facebook.

Tagging one of her Facebook friends in the video, Perez wrote that administrators " told me if he could not get a paddling he would have to be suspended and if he got suspended for even one day I WILL go to jail for truancy."

She added that there was nothing she could do while administrators prepared to paddle her son.

Perez told local NBC affiliate 11 Alive News that she had been locked in a long-running dispute with the school over her son's attendance. She'd been dealing with medical issues that caused her son to miss 18 days of school this year.

The school had previously arrested her for truancy. She was out on bond when the paddling incident occurred.

The first video appears to show the school principal, Pam Edge and the assistant principal, Lynn McElheney, repeatedly attempting to hold Thomas down while they explain to him that they are going to paddle him.

McElheney tells Thomas that they will only paddle him once.

"Unless you wiggle around," Edge says.

The administrators struggle to hold Thomas down. He can be seen trying to cover himself with his hands, and heard crying and saying, "Mommy, help me."