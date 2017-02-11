French Police Say Officer Who Allegedly Raped Black Man With Baton Did It By Accident

A report released by the national police contends that the officer did not intend to sodomize the victim, identified as Theo.

President François Hollande visits the victim, identified only as Theo, in the hospital.

The French police officer charged with anally raping a black man with his baton during an arrest on Feb. 2 did so accidentally, according to an investigation report prepared by the national police.



A 22-year-old man — identified only as Theo — suffered serious injuries after he was stopped, beaten, allegedly raped, and arrested by a group of four police officers in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb north of Paris. One officer was charged with rape and assault, and three other officers were charged with assault.

Parts of the incident — not including the alleged assault — were captured on video.

Theo told French TV station BFMTV on Feb. 6 that the officer “took his baton and kicked it into my buttocks,” and that he had trouble walking after the attack.

“I was not even myself," he said. "I thought I was going to die."

