Florida's Governor Made An Attack Ad About A Random Woman Who Called Him An Asshole

The video, released three days after his viral encounter with Cara Jennings at a Starbucks, refers to her as a “latte liberal.”

The initial exchange on April 5 was captured on video and has since been viewed more than two million times on YouTube.

The footage shows a woman, Cara Jennings, calling the governor an asshole for cutting funding for abortion clinics, assailing him for not caring about working people, and telling him that he is an embarrassment to the state of Florida.

The response video came out three days after the exchange, and was published to YouTube from a conservative PAC called Let's Get to Work.

Titled "Latte Liberal Gets an Earful," the 58-second clip refers to Jennings as a "terribly rude woman" who "clearly has a problem."

It goes on to say that Jennings is a former government official who refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance when she was in office, and that she refers to herself as an anarchist.