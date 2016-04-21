Feds Seize 2,242 Pounds Of Cocaine From "Ingenious" California–Mexico Drug Tunnel

Authorities in California called the tunnel, which was outfitted with an elevator and a ventilation system, highly sophisticated.

U.S. Border Patrol Officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico, to Otay Mesa, California, April 20, 2016.

Federal officials on Wednesday discovered what has been called the longest cross-border drug smuggling tunnel between California and Mexico, seizing 2,242 pounds of cocaine and more than 14,000 pounds of marijuana.

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Timothy Salel said in a statement on Wednesday that the tunnel measures 874 yards, more than eight and a half football fields, between a home in Tijuana and a commercial lot in San Diego that purported to sell wooden pallets.

Authorities called the route sophisticated. Though only about three feet wide, the tunnel was outfitted with a rail, a ventilation system, and a large elevator leading from the tunnel to a closet inside the Tijuana residence.

U.S. investigators were first alerted to the operation a year ago after patrol agents began to notice increased traffic to the commercial site, located within the Otay Mesa industrial park, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Laura Duffy told reporters.