Cory Booker Calls For Federal Investigation Into Police Tactics At Dakota Access Pipeline

The US senator from New Jersey also wants the Justice Department to send federal authorities to the protest site to ensure demonstrators can exercise their First Amendment rights.

US Senator Cory Booker on Friday called on the Department of Justice to investigate reports of what he said were inappropriate police tactics at the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

In addition to the use of police dogs, rubber bullets, and tear gas — which have been deployed against protesters for the past several months — law enforcement has recently begun to use water cannon on demonstrators who oppose the construction of the 1,172-mile long pipeline, an especially controversial measure given the colder temperatures in North Dakota.

Since August, thousands of protesters have arrived at the Standing Rock site to stand with Native Americans in opposing the pipeline, which is designed to carry 20 million gallons of oil across the Midwest every day. The Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday told protesters to leave the camp by Dec. 5.

In a letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch and her deputy, Vanita Gupta, Booker called upon the DOJ to “promptly and thoroughly investigate all credible reports of inappropriate police tactics,” and to “send federal monitors to Standing Rock to ensure that protesters can peacefully assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights” if they had not already done so.