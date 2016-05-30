Cincinnati Zoo Is Defending Its Decision To Kill A Gorilla After A Boy Fell Into An Exhibit

“We had a very, very difficult situation and we made a very difficult call in handling it,” zoo director Thane Maynard said.

The director of the Cincinnati Zoo on Monday defended the decision to fatally shoot a male gorilla after a boy fell into an exhibit and the animal began picking him up and dragging him around.

On Saturday afternoon, a 3-year-old boy fell 10 feet into the zoo’s gorilla exhibit.

Two female gorillas in the enclosure were immediately recalled, but the male, named Harambe, managed to make his way toward the boy and began picking him up and dragging him around, according to a Cincinnati Zoo statement.



To save the boy, the zoo's Dangerous Animal Response Team shot Harambe dead.

However, many people have criticized the zoo's decision to kill the animal, rather than tranquilize it.

Speaking to reporters Monday, zoo director Thane Maynard said staff had no choice but to kill the animal in order to save the boy.

“We’re the ones who took this loss and we made a very difficult call in handling it," he said.



Maynard described Harambe as “clearly agitated, clearly disoriented."

"The idea of waiting to shoot it with a hypodermic would not have been a good idea,” he said, adding that even an anesthetic would have yielded a delayed response.

“The risk was due to the power of that animal,” he said of the 420-pound gorilla.