Fans Are Having To Defend Ciara For Getting Pregnant By Her Husband

She timed the announcement to her birthday, writing that she “received an abundance of love from friends and family,” but that she was “excited to finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give."

The couple stirred up a bit of controversy when Wilson said during an interview that he and Ciara would not have sex until they were married, prompting a shady response from Ciara’s former beau, rapper Future, with whom she has a child.

A few people on Twitter had ~ thoughts and feelings ~ about the fact that Ciara announced her pregnancy three months after she married Wilson. Twitter / Via Twitter: @LAlexa_

But those comments were quickly shut down. When you see people disrespecting Ciara...for getting pregnant by her HUSBAND...

Ciara: *dates Russell, waits to have secs and to be married before having any children* Yall: "She still a hoe." Me:

Y'all had nothing to say about Future having multiple kids out of wedlock, but Ciara has one with her HUSBAND and s… https://t.co/l8HKDwuQH1

So Ciara's a ho bc she got pregnant by her own husband??? Y'all will find any reason to shame women..

So... Ciara is pregnant... by her HUSBAND. Emphasis on HUSBAND and people are upset? Huh? I'm must be missing somet… https://t.co/4x466eRCMD

For the most part, fans were happy about Ciara and Russell's upcoming addition to the Wilson clan. Twitter / Via Twitter: @KyairaB_





