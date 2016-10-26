Fans Are Having To Defend Ciara For Getting Pregnant By Her Husband

BuzzFeed News

The singer posted a cute photo of the couple to Instagram Monday night with the news.

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 10:33 a.m. ET

Singer Ciara announced on Instagram Monday night that she and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, were expecting a child.

Instagram

Instagram: @ciara

She timed the announcement to her birthday, writing that she “received an abundance of love from friends and family,” but that she was “excited to finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give."

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot on July 6 this year at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Instagram

Instagram: @ciara

But even while they were dating, they became famous as a celebrity It couple, known as much for their sleek red carpet looks as their commitment to community service.

Instagram

Instagram: @ciara
The couple stirred up a bit of controversy when Wilson said during an interview that he and Ciara would not have sex until they were married, prompting a shady response from Ciara’s former beau, rapper Future, with whom she has a child.

A few people on Twitter had ~ thoughts and feelings ~ about the fact that Ciara announced her pregnancy three months after she married Wilson.

But those comments were quickly shut down.

When you see people disrespecting Ciara...for getting pregnant by her HUSBAND...
☽☼ⓚⓔⓔ☼☾ @OMGkee

When you see people disrespecting Ciara...for getting pregnant by her HUSBAND...

Ciara: *dates Russell, waits to have secs and to be married before having any children* Yall: "She still a hoe." Me:
BUTTERMILK🍼TIDDY @proheaux

Ciara: *dates Russell, waits to have secs and to be married before having any children* Yall: "She still a hoe." Me:

Y'all had nothing to say about Future having multiple kids out of wedlock, but Ciara has one with her HUSBAND and s… https://t.co/l8HKDwuQH1
Resilient Da Gawdess @CiahAmor

Y'all had nothing to say about Future having multiple kids out of wedlock, but Ciara has one with her HUSBAND and s… https://t.co/l8HKDwuQH1

So Ciara's a ho bc she got pregnant by her own husband??? Y'all will find any reason to shame women..
Chihiro Ogino @WickedBeaute

So Ciara's a ho bc she got pregnant by her own husband??? Y'all will find any reason to shame women..

So... Ciara is pregnant... by her HUSBAND. Emphasis on HUSBAND and people are upset? Huh? I'm must be missing somet… https://t.co/4x466eRCMD
@Captain_SaveAHo

So... Ciara is pregnant... by her HUSBAND. Emphasis on HUSBAND and people are upset? Huh? I'm must be missing somet… https://t.co/4x466eRCMD

For the most part, fans were happy about Ciara and Russell's upcoming addition to the Wilson clan.

