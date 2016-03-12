This Community Declared An Emergency After 140 Suicide Attempts In Two Weeks

Six people in Canada's Cross Lake First Nation in Manitoba have killed themselves since Dec. 12.

An Indigenous tribe in Canada on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after six people committed suicide in the community since December 2015, and 140 other suicide attempts were made in the past two weeks.

An official from the Cross Lake First Nation — who belong to the Indigenous, self-governing Pimicikamak group — told CTV News that health workers on the reserve could “no longer cope.” The overnight shift at the nursing center has only been staffed with two people at a time.

“My people have been traumatized by this sequence of events,” Cross Lake Nation executive council member David Lee Roy Muswaggon told BuzzFeed News. “The Crown has failed to live up to its responsibilities.”

He added that this is not the first time the Indigenous group has issued a state of emergency related to suicide or mental health. Similar calls were made in the 1980s and again in 1999, he said.

The Cross Lake reservation, which houses 5,385 people, is located about 310 miles north of Winnipeg. The unemployment rate hovers around 80%, Cross Lake Nation acting chief Shirley Robinson said.

Robinson’s 33-year-old cousin, a mother of three, was the sixth person in the recent cluster to commit suicide, according to CTV.

