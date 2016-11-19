Trump Supporters Call For A “Hamilton” Boycott After The Cast Addressed Mike Pence

Just as Pence appeared to have been leaving during the curtain call, actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the show, asked him to stay and “hear us just a few more moments.”

“We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us, or uphold our inalienable rights," Dixon said.

In a speech reportedly written by show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Tommy Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and the rest of the cast, Dixon added, “But we truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”