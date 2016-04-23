Boat And iPhone Believed To Belong To Missing Florida Teens Recovered

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephan went missing last summer. A Norwegian research crew discovered their vessel off the coast of Bermuda on March 18.

Pamela Cohen and Nick Korlinoff, Perry’s parents, said that a Norwegian research vessel discovered the capsized boat on March 18 approximately 100 miles off the coast of Bermuda, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The crew recognized the 19-foot boat by the serial number on the engine, which matched that of the missing Florida boys' vessel.

They also uncovered an iPhone inside the boat, which they believe belonged to Austin.

All of the recovered materials have been submitted to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation. The boat is en route back to Florida and is expected to arrive on May 16.



Cohen and Stephanos went missing on July 24, 2015, when they set out to sea off the coast of south Florida on a fishing trip.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the boys’ boat two days after they went missing on July 26, but reportedly lost its location while waiting to transport the vessel back to shore. They called off their search the same day.