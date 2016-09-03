Black Pastor Supporting Trump Admits To “Overstating” Elements Of His Bio

Pastor Mark Burns claimed that he graduated from college, was a member of a black fraternity, and served in the Army Reserve. None of this was true.

A prominent black pastor who spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump admitted Friday that he fabricated a number of his credentials listed on his church's website, after a CNN reporter confronted the religious leader.

Pastor Mark Burns of the Harvest Praise and Worship Center in Easley, South Carolina, falsely stated on the church’s website that he earned a bachelor’s degree, belonged to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and had served six years in the Army Reserve.

The page of site was live while he spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, but has since been taken down.



Confronted with the inaccuracies, Burns initially blamed hackers for the the biography, then attacked the media for investigating him, then ultimately admitted he had "overstated" elements of his biography.

In an interview with CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Friday, which aired in full on Saturday morning, Burns said that he attended North Greenville University in South Carolina.

When Blackwell asked if Burns graduated from the university, Burns responded, “No, I didn’t complete the degree at North Greenville University.”

The university told CNN that Burns had only been enrolled for one semester.

“Again, the bio that’s on your website claims that you earned a bachelor of science degree,” Blackwell said. “Did you make that claim?”

After pausing for several seconds, Burns claimed that he had only agreed to an off-the-record interview.



Blackwell countered that he had not agree to go off the record and continued to press the pastor.

“We’re still rolling, I’m still asking you questions on the record. Did you make that claim that you graduated from North Greenville University?” he asked.