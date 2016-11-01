BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

At Least 6 Dead, 10 Injured In Baltimore Crash Involving A School Bus And Commuter Bus

news

At Least 6 Dead, 10 Injured In Baltimore Crash Involving A School Bus And Commuter Bus

No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident, police said.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 1, 2016, at 9:54 a.m. ET

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 8:56 a.m. ET

A massive bus crash in southwest Baltimore Tuesday morning has left at least six people dead and 10 more injured, police confirmed.

WBAL-TV via AP Photo

No children were involved in the accident.

UPDATE: There were no children on the school bus, however, there are six fatalities. We will brief soon.
Baltimore Police @BaltimorePolice

UPDATE: There were no children on the school bus, however, there are six fatalities. We will brief soon.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The collision took place at 6:31 a.m., and involved a school bus and a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) commuter bus, a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The school bus was heading down Frederick Avenue when it hit a Mustang, which then caused the bus to strike a pillar near a cemetery, according to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

After that, the school bus "went into oncoming traffic and struck the MTA bus on the driver side, and basically ripped the driver side off the vehicle," Smith said.

Police believe a total of 13 people were riding on the MTA bus at the time of the crash. Five people from that bus died, and the remaining eight have been transported to nearby hospitals, Smith said. Their injuries range from mild to critical.

Two people were in the school bus at the time: The driver, who died, and the bus's aide, who was also taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Mustang was also taken to the hospital.

None of the victim's identities have been released.

Baltimore detective Donny Moses said that authorities did not find any skid marks on the road, and determined that the school bus had been driving at a reasonable speed for that roadway.

"Something catastrophic took place," he said. "We're still trying to figure out how that would happen."

Images on social media show the demolished driver's side of the MTA bus and the crunched front of the school bus.

BREAKING: 6 people confirmed dead in SW #Baltimore bus crash. No students on school bus, @BaltimorePolice confirm… https://t.co/t8xvxK6m7d
Ron Snyder @SnyderWBALTV

BREAKING: 6 people confirmed dead in SW #Baltimore bus crash. No students on school bus, @BaltimorePolice confirm… https://t.co/t8xvxK6m7d

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Mustang hit by the school bus was also severely impacted.

Wow. The entire back half of the gray Mustang up the road is collapsed. Police say this *is* connected to the bus c… https://t.co/s4glsMGxZA
Colin Campbell @cmcampbell6

Wow. The entire back half of the gray Mustang up the road is collapsed. Police say this *is* connected to the bus c… https://t.co/s4glsMGxZA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Smith tweeted ahead of the press conference that the department had received reports of “significant injuries,” and that the 3800 block of Frederick Ave. had been closed off.

The MTA did not immediately respond to several calls placed by BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT