The GOP Just Published A Bunch Of Post-Debate ~Blog Posts~ Before The Debate Started

SPOILER ALERT: They think Mike Pence won.

By Tamerra Griffin

Last updated on October 4, 2016, at 7:54 p.m. ET

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 7:44 p.m. ET

The GOP just published a ~blog post~ ahead of tonight's vice presidential debate declaring Mike Pence the victor and Hillary Clinton the loser.

GOP

“The consensus was clear after the dust settled,” the article read. “Mike Pence was the clear winner of the debate.”

The story praised Pence, saying he "made the most of his opportunity to debate Hillary's VP pick Tim Kaine," and said he "perfectly shared Trump's vision to make America great again and that message is resonating with Americans all across the country."

A second post declared that Hillary Clinton was the loser.

Then there were these posts:

After a few minutes they took them down.

People were, as you can imagine, a bit confused.

That feeling when the GOP publishes their post-debate #analysis pre-debate. Bruh...
Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

That feeling when the GOP publishes their post-debate #analysis pre-debate. Bruh...

Reply Retweet Favorite
The ultimate in the #FactFree world of the #GOP. Declare victory before the debate even starts.… https://t.co/QadPMIYb89
GBliss @GBliss

The ultimate in the #FactFree world of the #GOP. Declare victory before the debate even starts.… https://t.co/QadPMIYb89

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@GOP has got to do better at the cyber. #VPDebate
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

.@GOP has got to do better at the cyber. #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Listen who among us hasn't had an editor yell "post and backfill"
Brandon Wall @Walldo

Listen who among us hasn’t had an editor yell “post and backfill"

Reply Retweet Favorite
The GOP declared Pence the winner of the VP debate almost 2 hours before it starts. I have no jokes. I have no words. Except sickening.
Nina L. Diamond @ninatypewriter

The GOP declared Pence the winner of the VP debate almost 2 hours before it starts. I have no jokes. I have no words. Except sickening.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Well, thanks to that GOP site, the entire debate is spoiled. #VPDebate
Marcus S. @goodwillfiction

Well, thanks to that GOP site, the entire debate is spoiled. #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thanks for ruining the end of the debate! Now if the GOP posts who gets eliminated on #DancingWiththeStars Ill be really upset #SpoilerAlert
Lindsay Voorhees @LindsayAnn15

Thanks for ruining the end of the debate! Now if the GOP posts who gets eliminated on #DancingWiththeStars Ill be really upset #SpoilerAlert

Reply Retweet Favorite

In summary:

The GOP just published an article claiming Mike Pence won the #VPDebate https://t.co/lGOZDbSnME
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

The GOP just published an article claiming Mike Pence won the #VPDebate https://t.co/lGOZDbSnME

Reply Retweet Favorite


BuzzFeed News has reached out to the GOP for more information.

