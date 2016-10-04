The GOP Just Published A Bunch Of Post-Debate ~Blog Posts~ Before The Debate Started

The GOP just published a ~blog post~ ahead of tonight's vice presidential debate declaring Mike Pence the victor and Hillary Clinton the loser.

“The consensus was clear after the dust settled,” the article read. “Mike Pence was the clear winner of the debate.”

The story praised Pence, saying he "made the most of his opportunity to debate Hillary's VP pick Tim Kaine," and said he "perfectly shared Trump's vision to make America great again and that message is resonating with Americans all across the country."