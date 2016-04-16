An “Anastasia” Musical Is Coming To Broadway

For those who've never experienced the joy that is the 1997 film, the movie follows the life of the daughter of Russia’s last tsar, who conspiracy theorists believe survived the Russian Revolution that killed her family.

In the film, the young Anastasia escapes the violence — and a curse put on her family — only to wind up in the care of two conmen who attempt to acquire the reward money posted by her grandmother.

The film's historically troubling, sure, but delightful nonetheless.