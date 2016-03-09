Activists Demand Firing Of NYPD Officer Cleared Of Federal Charges Over Teen's Killing

The state attorney who investigated the 2012 death of Ramarley Graham found there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the officer with a federal civil rights violation.

Constance Malcolm and Frank Graham, parents of Ramarley Graham, during the arraignment of officer Richard Haste on June 13, 2012.

Civil rights activists are calling for the dismissal of a NYPD officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Ramarley Graham in 2012, despite the New York district attorney announcing Tuesday that he would not issue any federal criminal charges in the case.

Graham was killed on Feb. 2, 2012, when police pursued him to his apartment, suspecting he had a weapon, and fatally shot him inside a bathroom.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara announced Tuesday that his office was unable to meet the high burden of proof to show that Officer Richard Haste willfully deprived Graham of his constitutional right to freedom from excessive force, and acted deliberately acted unlawfully.

"Neither accident, mistake, fear, negligence nor bad judgment is sufficient to establish a federal criminal civil rights violation," Bharara said in astatement.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who read the eulogy at Graham's funeral, said he was extremely disappointed by the decision.

"I...can see no logic in law or reason why the U.S. Attorney's office would not proceed with a grand jury in the case of an unarmed young man killed in the bathroom of his own house when there was absolutely no threat to officers," he said.

He added that he plans to join Graham's family in calling for the "immediate termination" of the officer involved in Graham's death.

In a Facebook post, Black Lives Matter NYC said they also supported the family's demands that Officer Haste be dismissed.