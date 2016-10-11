BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Student Tweeted In 2013 That She Hoped Trump Would Run For President And Is So Sorry About It

news

A Student Tweeted In 2013 That She Hoped Trump Would Run For President And Is So Sorry About It

“It's definitely not as funny as I thought it would be, actually rather scary,” Neethi Bangalore told BuzzFeed News.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 3:34 p.m. ET

On Aug. 22, 2013, Neethi Bangalore tweeted that she hoped Donald Trump would run for president so she could “laugh at the dumb shit that comes out of his mouth during debates.”

courtesy of Neethi Bangalore

Someone dug up her tweet on Oct. 9 and retweeted it, exposing her as a political soothsayer. It has now been shared more than 15,000 times.

i hope donald trump runs for president in 2016 so I can laugh at the dumb shit that comes out of his mouth during debates
neethi @neethz

i hope donald trump runs for president in 2016 so I can laugh at the dumb shit that comes out of his mouth during debates

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some have said that Bangalore, who was 18 at the time of her initial tweet, is responsible for Trump's presidential run.

Dammit, @neethz!
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

Dammit, @neethz!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@neethz
juice. @Mila_Eff

@neethz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@neethz You've let us down... 😭😭😭😭
Jake Turx @JakeTurx

@neethz You've let us down... 😭😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: SarcasticWorld
Three years ago, this girl tweeted that she hoped Trump will run for president in 2016, but for a specific reason. https://t.co/vHP5GTvkYD
India Today @IndiaToday

Three years ago, this girl tweeted that she hoped Trump will run for president in 2016, but for a specific reason. https://t.co/vHP5GTvkYD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bangalore, who studies economics and political science at Seattle University, told BuzzFeed News that she doesn’t remember what exactly prompted her to tweet that she hoped Trump would run for president.

“But I'm assuming that I saw some footage of him at the time saying something ridiculous and considered the potential of him being an actual political leader,” she added.

In addition to people saying that she’s responsible — which she said feels lighthearted — Bangalore has also received several requests to pick lotto numbers and or predict the future.

Having watched Trump in the presidential debates, Bangalore said she feels differently now about her tweet.

“I'm pretty appalled by his performance and by him overall,” she said. “It's definitely not as funny as I thought it would be, actually rather scary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She is very sorry for what she may have caused.

I am honestly so sorry for this
neethi @neethz

I am honestly so sorry for this

Reply Retweet Favorite
I wish I could go back in time and tell 2013 me that it's not funny and actually incredibly terrifying &amp; making me wanna die rn
neethi @neethz

I wish I could go back in time and tell 2013 me that it's not funny and actually incredibly terrifying &amp; making me wanna die rn

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT