A Metro Conductor Returned To Work The Day After The Terror Attack In Brussels

Christian Delhasse, whose train was reportedly hit during yesterday’s explosions, said on Facebook that he was just doing his job.

A metro driver whose train reportedly came under attack during the Brussels attack returned to work the day after the chaos, his employer confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the two bombs detonated at the Brussels Airport as well as the blast on a subway car at the Maelbeek metro station.

Christian Delhasse, an employee of Belgium's MIVB transportation agency, had been driving a four-car metro train out of the Maelbeek station Tuesday, according to Belgian news outlet RTBF.

When the bomb went off, Delhasse initially thought it was a technical issue, so he stopped the train.

He did not sustain any injuries from the attack, but did witness some of the carnage, noting that he was struck by seeing bodies lying on the ground.

"I immediately complied with the procedures, is all I can say," Delhasse told RTBF.

Tuesday night local time, Delhasse reiterated on Facebook that he was OK and thanked everyone who had called to check on him.

An MIVB representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Delhasse returned to work Wednesday in light of the attacks.

Delhasse posted to Facebook again Wednesday evening local time, saying that he had just been doing his job under the given circumstances.

He emphasized that the firefighters, police officers, and Belgian army troops were the heroes in the attack, and urged respect for the victims.