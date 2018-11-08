“Oh, Cody, I love you, son.”

That’s how Jason Coffman began his address to reporters moments after learning his son Cody was one of at least 12 people killed on Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire inside a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

“I talked to him last night before he headed out the door. First thing I said was, 'Please don't drink and drive.' The last thing I said was, 'Son, I love you.' That was the last...thing…” Jason Coffman said as he began to cry and lean on his father-in-law.

Cody was among 11 people gunned down Wednesday at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who was the first to respond to the call, was also killed when he entered the building.