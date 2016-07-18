BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Leslie Jones And Her Racist Harassers Are Shining A Light On A Major Problem With Twitter

Arts & Entertainment / viral

Leslie Jones And Her Racist Harassers Are Shining A Light On A Major Problem With Twitter

"I feel like I'm in a personal hell. I didn't do anything to deserve this."

By Susan Cheng

Headshot of Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

BuzzFeed Editorial Assistant

Last updated on July 19, 2016, at 11:39 a.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 7:53 p.m. ET

This is Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

On Monday, she began sharing some of the racist and misogynistic tweets people have lobbed her way in the wake of the movie's release.

I just don't understand
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

I just don't understand

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm exposing you suck mfs
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

I'm exposing you suck mfs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Exposing I hope y'all go after them like they going after me
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Exposing I hope y'all go after them like they going after me

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Yep so sad these people have mothers and sisters and aunts. So fucking sickening
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Yep so sad these people have mothers and sisters and aunts. So fucking sickening

Reply Retweet Favorite

Understandably, she'd had enough.

Ok I have been called Apes, sent pics of their asses,even got a pic with semen on my face. I'm tryin to figure out what human means. I'm out
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Ok I have been called Apes, sent pics of their asses,even got a pic with semen on my face. I'm tryin to figure out what human means. I'm out

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paul Feig, who directed and co-wrote the Ghostbusters reboot, and Katie Dippold, who co-wrote the film, have tweeted in support of Jones.

Leslie Jones is one of the greatest people I know. Any personal attacks against her are attacks against us all. #LoveForLeslieJ @Lesdoggg
Paul Feig @paulfeig

Leslie Jones is one of the greatest people I know. Any personal attacks against her are attacks against us all. #LoveForLeslieJ @Lesdoggg

Reply Retweet Favorite
I love @lesdoggg Not only brilliant but one of the kindest people I've ever met
Katie Dippold @katiedippold

I love @lesdoggg Not only brilliant but one of the kindest people I've ever met

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They joined hundreds of others tweeting words of praise and solace for the comedian through the hashtag #LoveForLeslieJ.

I am proud of @Lesdoggg for being an inspiration to little black girls the same way she was inspired by those before her. #LoveforLeslieJ
T'Challa Back Girl @MarissaRei1

I am proud of @Lesdoggg for being an inspiration to little black girls the same way she was inspired by those before her. #LoveforLeslieJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
#LoveforLeslieJ Sending positive thoughts your way @Lesdoggg We've got your back girl! https://t.co/Uxy8KkOB9O
Legallyminded @Legallyminded

#LoveforLeslieJ Sending positive thoughts your way @Lesdoggg We've got your back girl! https://t.co/Uxy8KkOB9O

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stand with @Lesdoggg #loveforlesliej she is an inspiration and a legend in the making
Margaret Cho @margaretcho

Stand with @Lesdoggg #loveforlesliej she is an inspiration and a legend in the making

Reply Retweet Favorite
#LoveForLeslieJ because she is one of the few funny people on SNL AND one of two black women on the main SNL cast.
Nathan Vinson @Great_IsNate

#LoveForLeslieJ because she is one of the few funny people on SNL AND one of two black women on the main SNL cast.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm sorry she's dealing with such horrible, racist trolls and I hope the #loveforlesliej DROWNS THEIR ASSES OUT!
Sarah Kuhn @sarahkuhn

I'm sorry she's dealing with such horrible, racist trolls and I hope the #loveforlesliej DROWNS THEIR ASSES OUT!

Reply Retweet Favorite
you are the bomb @Lesdoggg. don't give the ignorant trolls any more of your time #LoveForLeslieJ
b dot @briana_ariel

you are the bomb @Lesdoggg. don't give the ignorant trolls any more of your time #LoveForLeslieJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some called on Twitter and its support team to help regulate the tweets attacking Jones.

The vile racist shit being thrown at @Lesdoggg rn is making me wanna set shit on fire. Why is @twitter @Support not doing their job?!
Majka @majken_aune

The vile racist shit being thrown at @Lesdoggg rn is making me wanna set shit on fire. Why is @twitter @Support not doing their job?!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Lesdoggg is highlighting a massive problem with Twitter - racist dudebros hiding behind fake names and profile pics spewing bullshit.
Pat Trudeau @PatTrudeau

@Lesdoggg is highlighting a massive problem with Twitter - racist dudebros hiding behind fake names and profile pics spewing bullshit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A representative for Twitter offered the following statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday: "While we don't comment on individual accounts, here's an explainer on our content boundaries here: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311"

Well, here's one suggestion:

Perhaps make hate speech a terminable violation of your terms of service, @twitter? Just a reasonable humane thought https://t.co/0KL5gmRScj
Julieanne Smolinski @BoobsRadley

Perhaps make hate speech a terminable violation of your terms of service, @twitter? Just a reasonable humane thought https://t.co/0KL5gmRScj

Reply Retweet Favorite

UPDATE: After retweeting scores of hateful comments, Jones opened up about how the experience made her feel in a series of tweets.

It’s so sad. Most of these comments sound like they are from ignorant children. ‘I’m the source of AIDS?!’ WTF!! These people hate themselves. You have to hate yourself to put out that type of hate. I mean, on my worst day I can’t think of this type of hate to put out. I don’t know how to feel. I’m numb. Actually numb. I see the words and pics and videos. Videos, y’all. Meaning people took time to spew hate. … Like no shame or compassion for human life. It scares the fuck out of me!

I used to wonder why some celebs don’t have Twitter accts. Now I know. You can’t be nice and communicate with fans ‘cause people crazy. As much as I love live-tweeting, posting the pics of awesome things that happen in this life I’ve been blessed with, I don’t know anymore.

As much as you want to think actors ain’t human, I want to give you something to think about. I work off pure passion for this game. I’m more human and real than you fucking think. I work my ass off. I’m not different than any of you who has a dream to do what they love. I’ve never claimed to be better or special. I just try to do my job as best as I can. Isn’t that any of us, y’all? So yeah, this hurts me! It’s like when you think, OK, I’ve proven I’m worthy, then you get hit with a shovel of hated. I’m numb.

I mean, I know there is racism. But [am] I that naive to think that some things was changing? Yes, I was. We still live in a world where we have to say ‘black lives matter.’ I’m so tired of it. Why is this still a fight? I want to hate so bad, but I can’t because I know it doesn’t fix anything and just makes me sad. I’m not stupid to not know racism exists. And I know it will probably live on way after me. But we have to make people take responsibility, responsibility for the hate they spew. We have to stand up to it. Block [motherfuckers] but let them know they are racist and spewing hate. Stop saying, ‘Ignore them,’ or, ‘That’s just the way it is,’ ‘cause that’s bullshit. Everybody knows an asshole. Check them for their hate. Stop letting people get away with being ignorant. … Say something. Stop letting the ignorant people be the loud ones. … Be louder. I’m tired of everybody not believing they can change something. We are the people. We can change anything if we want.

I just am saddened today. Twitter, I understand you got free speech. I get it. But there has to be some guidelines when you let [hate] spread like that. You can see on the profiles that some of these people are crazy sick. It’s not enough to freeze [an] acct. They should be reported.

And for all the ‘don’t stoop to their level’ people, it’s way past that. So please have a seat. Don’t tell me how to react. ‘Cause I have every right to be offended and pissed.

… I feel like I’m in a personal hell. I didn’t do anything to deserve this. It’s just too much. It shouldn’t be like this. So hurt right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: A Twitter spokesperson sent BuzzFeed News the following statement late Monday night.

"This type of abusive behavior is not permitted on Twitter, and we've taken action on many of the accounts reported to us by both Leslie and others. We rely on people to report this type of behavior to us but we are continuing to invest heavily in improving our tools and enforcement systems to prevent this kind of abuse. We realize we still have a lot of work in front of us before Twitter is where it should be on how we handle these issues."

UPDATE: After a day spent addressing online harassers, Jones issued one final tweet.

I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart.All this cause I did a movie.You can hate the movie but the shit I got today...wrong
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart.All this cause I did a movie.You can hate the movie but the shit I got today...wrong

Reply Retweet Favorite

UPDATE: Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO, also reached out to Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT
@Lesdoggg Hi Leslie, following, please DM me when you have a moment
Jack @jack

@Lesdoggg Hi Leslie, following, please DM me when you have a moment

Reply Retweet Favorite

Celebrities Are Speaking Out In Support Of Leslie Jones After She Received Racial Abuse On Twitter

buzzfeed.com

Chrissy Teigen Has Called For Twitter To Improve Its User Support System

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT