“It makes me feel comforted to know even Zendaya was once in the trenches, tbh,” one person joked after seeing the video.
@toomhollande
so into him😩❤️ #tomholland #zendaya #spiderman #nowayhome #spidermannowayhome #uncharted #thecrowdedroom♬ original sound - toomhollande
i don’t even know how to express how physically devastated the second hand embarrassment has me feeling rn i need a min https://t.co/TcbkXCDPuf— simgurusoso🌈🇵🇸 (@SoSoUnheard) November 14, 2023
she just kept going omg i cant stomach watching this https://t.co/CkJ6M62lAB— 👩🏾💻 (@isirspov) November 14, 2023
if i’m ever down this bad someone please spray me with a fire hose https://t.co/Bh9m5aZ6A6— who knows (@smileys_fav) November 14, 2023
it makes me feel comforted to know even zendaya was once in the trenches tbh https://t.co/AfB8ott6Zt— riley (@fakebeIieve) November 14, 2023
y'all making fun of her but she got him in the end, i can't criticize a succesful mission https://t.co/Teb4gvN4PI— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) November 14, 2023
