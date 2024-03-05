Victoria Beckham Used Brooklyn Beckham’s Birthday To Celebrate Her And David Beckham’s Parenting, And People Have Thoughts

Victoria ended up taking the negative comments in her stride, and had the most iconic response to the backlash.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

When it comes to famous parents, none have made family life their brand quite like David and Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham and family posing at an event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

As I am sure you are aware, the two were the ultimate power couple back in the ‘90s, with David a hugely successful soccer player and Victoria one-fifth of the Spice Girls.


The two started dating in 1997 and got married in 1999. Fast forward to 2024, and they share four children together: 25-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 19-year-old Cruz, and 12-year-old Harper.


Both David and Victoria’s Instagram pages share a picture perfect insight into their family to the delight of their millions of followers, with the couple often sharing sweet photos with their children as well as playful videos


However, parenting hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Beckhams. In fact, in David’s recent Netflix docuseries, Beckham, he revealed how hard it was to be a first-time dad at the peak of his and Victoria’s superstardom.

By the time that Brooklyn was born, David and Victoria had reached unfathomable levels of fame, and the press invasion was relentless. In a particularly upsetting home video that is shown in the Netflix series, toddler Brooklyn can be seen looking frightened as fans and paparazzi hound the car that David is driving his family in.

David Beckham with baby Brooklyn Beckham on his shoulders in 2002
Phil Noble - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the terrifying scene, Brooklyn cries as streams of people pound and hammer on the car while Victoria and David desperately try to comfort their son.


David also revealed that he and Victoria regularly received kidnapping threats when Brooklyn was born. Reflecting on the night of his son’s birth, David explained: “Brooklyn slept next to Victoria. Victoria was like, 'Come and squeeze on the bed with me,' and I said, 'Absolutely not.’”


“I’m sleeping with my head against the door because I was paranoid someone was going to steal him," he added. "It's meant to be a happy moment, and it was, of course. But I was worried."

And all of this perhaps explains why Victoria was feeling pretty proud of her and David’s parenting as the family celebrated Brooklyn’s 25th birthday on Monday.

David and Victoria Beckham at a media event
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The fashion mogul initially honored her firstborn with a sweet throwback video of little Brooklyn singing along to “Viva Forever” while watching a Spice Girls concert with his dad.

Victoria captioned the video: “Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are.”

“You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!! @brooklynpeltzbeckham @davidbeckham,” she concluded.

However, her follow-up post raised eyebrows, with Victoria taking the time to acknowledge the role that she and David played in Brooklyn’s life.

Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham standing together for a group photo at an event
Darren Gerrish / Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Posting a photo of herself with the birthday boy and her husband, Victoria wrote: “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham 🎂 🎈@davidbeckham”

But this seemingly didn’t land as anticipated, with many of Victoria’s followers calling her out for using her son’s birthday to give herself and David a pat on the back.

Victoria Beckham in a tailored pantsuit with pockets, standing confidently on a pink carpet
Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “How peculiar that this post is aimed at how amazing she is 🤔maybe we should say this to all our children when it’s their birthday 😂”


“Make it about the son not the dad,” another said. One more added: “Weird choice of words on your son’s birthday! 🤔”


“Talk about making it about yourself and David,” somebody else commented. Another user echoed: “Its [sic] about Brooklyn today not you vic...😂”


But others understood the point that Victoria was trying to make, with one follower writing: “I love this perspective, it’s bloody hard to raise a child and we should, as parents, celebrate OUR achievement in getting a child to another birthday. Yes it’s a great for them but taking a moment to celebrate yourself and your partnership with your co-parent is good too.”


“You two are my parenting hero’s [sic]!!” somebody else agreed. “What legends you are, and dam right be proud, your beautiful children are testament to your incredible job 💖”

And it seems as though Victoria was able to take the negative comments in stride as she poked fun at her divisive caption on her Instagram story.

Victoria Beckham with Brooklyn and the Text: &quot;Happy birthday @davidbeckham I love you!!&quot;
Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en

Subtly responding to the critics, Victoria shared a new photo of herself with Brooklyn and jokingly tagged her husband, writing: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham I love you!!!”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer