When it comes to famous parents, none have made family life their brand quite like David and Victoria Beckham.
By the time that Brooklyn was born, David and Victoria had reached unfathomable levels of fame, and the press invasion was relentless. In a particularly upsetting home video that is shown in the Netflix series, toddler Brooklyn can be seen looking frightened as fans and paparazzi hound the car that David is driving his family in.
And all of this perhaps explains why Victoria was feeling pretty proud of her and David’s parenting as the family celebrated Brooklyn’s 25th birthday on Monday.
The fashion mogul initially honored her firstborn with a sweet throwback video of little Brooklyn singing along to “Viva Forever” while watching a Spice Girls concert with his dad.
Victoria captioned the video: “Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are.”
“You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!! @brooklynpeltzbeckham @davidbeckham,” she concluded.