Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind relationship has unfolded pretty publicly over the last three months, with the whole thing starting when Travis shouted her out on his weekly podcast and made it clear that he was interested in her romantically.
Two months later, Taylor was sitting alongside Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, as they cheered on his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, from his private suite.
The latest of which came this past weekend, when an insider reportedly told Yahoo Entertainment that the new couple have already discussed having kids together — and can see this happening in the near future.
Discussing how the relationship came to be, the source told the publication that Taylor “cautiously” reached out to Travis after hearing what he’d said about her on his podcast in July.
This is said to have led to a first date in New York City, when the NFL star apparently sealed the deal by making a pretty major statement.
“Travis made a confession to Taylor that changed everything,” the source explained. “He told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”
“They’re already making plans for the future,” the insider added. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”
But the comment about Travis and Taylor hoping to start a family sometime soon has not landed well. First, many of Taylor’s fans have taken to social media to point out that her acclaimed Eras Tour is scheduled until the end of November of next year, making it pretty unlikely that she is planning to have a baby at the same time.
And some troubling comments that Travis made earlier this year have also resurfaced in the wake of this report, with the sports star saying that he needs to “find a breeder” so that he can have children like his older brother, Jason Kelce.
Just months before he shouted out Taylor on his New Heights podcast, Travis discussed starting a family in an episode with Jason and Donna that aired shortly before the Super Bowl.
In case you didn’t know, in February, Travis and Jason became the first siblings to face off in the Super Bowl as they went head-to-head playing on opposing teams.
Asking their mom which of her sons she would be rooting for in the big game, Jason said, “You’ve said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I’ve given you grandkids; I’ve always known that you root for Travis.”
He went on, “So who do you actually root for? In this one, you have the luxury of rooting for offenses, but if in a battle to the death, me versus Travis, who are you rooting for?”
Jason and his wife, Kylie McDevitt, welcomed their third daughter earlier this year.
After some playful banter among the three, Travis repeated, “I’ve gotta start breeding, I’ve gotta start breeding.”
And he proceeded to shout out, “To all the breeders out there."
“Please don’t,” Jason interjected, while Donna advised her son, “Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person.”
But Travis doubled down, saying, “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that Mom can love me again.”
Needless to say, Travis’s comments haven’t aged well, and Taylor’s fans have taken to social media to call him out.
Sharing screenshots from the latest news report, as well as an article reporting on Travis’s comments back in February, one person tweeted, “well i know for DAMN SURE that shit about ‘having kids within the next year’ is NOT coming from taylor’s side. she’s got the eras tour booked all through next year, and she’d rather die than cancel a show. but we do know who’s been public about looking for a ‘BREEDER.’”
Another retweeted this and added, “‘start breeding’ oh this is just fucking disgusting and it's setting us back so much. women aren't baby making machines, women are more than the man they're dating, we are more than marriage.”
“Okay but the breeder comment? Disgusting af I don't care,” someone else agreed. One more echoed, “Nah that breeder comment is foul…”
“The sentence ‘ I’m gonna find a breeder’ makes me physically cringe,” another added. Somebody else tweeted, “Slowing getting over Travis bc why is he calling women ‘breeders’ HUH??”