Here's Everything You Need To Know About That Taylor Swift Security Guard Who Got Fired After Working Her Eras Tour

Calvin said that he decided to become a security guard after attending Taylor's Reputation tour in 2018, and admitted that working at one of Taylor's shows was “always a goal” of his.
@anmaloney
Security guard carried section A2! 🎶 @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #taylorswift #erastour #tstheerastour #minneapoliststheerastour♬ original sound - Alisa Maloney
@calvindenker
My security job for Taylor Swift #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour #greenscreen♬ original sound - Calvin Denker
@calvindenker
Unexpected story time! #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift♬ original sound - Calvin Denker
@patreats
someone find this security guard from pittsburgh night two and give her the world. 🥹 #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #erastourpittsburgh #erastourpittsburghnight2 #thestoryofus♬ original sound - patreats
@mia_rosaliee
Not me actually thinking this was an act....😩 #erastour #phillyerastour #taylorswifterastour #taylorswift #badblood #taylorswiftconcert♬ original sound - Mia Rosalie 🍒
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here