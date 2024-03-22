This article mentions allegations of child sexual assault.
Investigation Discovery’s much-anticipated docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV premiered earlier this week, and it has had a profound impact on viewers.
So when another familiar face from their childhoods showed up for an impromptu check-in, millennials could not hold back their emotion.
On Thursday, Steve Burns took to his relatively inactive TikTok page to post a poignant video to his 1.8 million followers, asking how they were doing.
In his new TikTok, Steve looks directly into the camera as though he is speaking to the viewer in real life and gently says, “Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me, what’s going on?”
He then sits in silence for almost a minute, seemingly giving his followers a safe space to off-load their feelings while he “listens” attentively.
This mirrors how Steve hosted Blue’s Clues, as he always paused to give young viewers time to answer his questions.
Steve’s face is incredibly responsive in the TikTok, and he appears sympathetic as he nods along, with emotion visible in his eyes.
As the minute draws to a close, he simply says, “OK.” After another beat, he adds, “Alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. And you look great, by the way.”
One of the popular quote-tweets reads, “steve really realizes that sometimes only he can check in on the kids he raised. it's something.”
In 2022, Steve opened up about his decision to step away from Blue’s Clues in an incredibly open interview with Variety, where he revealed that he was “struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time” he was on the show.
The responses sparked a huge conversation about mental health at the time and highlighted the importance of looking out for one another.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.