Every so often, Seth Rogen goes viral for opening up about his wife Lauren Miller’s and his decision to remain child-free.
He then pointed out that many people start families simply because that is what they are expected to do next, without actually stopping to think about the harder parts of parenting or what they will be forced to sacrifice — let alone whether they actually want to have children.
"I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our nonkids," Seth said at the time. "Like, we're fucking psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be fucking doing this."
Sharing a screenshot of Seth’s quote about smoking weed on Saturday mornings, an X — formerly Twitter — user wrote, “I wouldn’t trade Saturday mornings with my kids for anything.”
But others were quick to point out that how people choose to live their lives is actually none of our business, and having children isn’t a goal for everybody.
Several users also questioned why so many parents seemingly judge child-free people.