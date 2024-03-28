When Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Emails I Can’t Send tour in 2022, she introduced a fun new tradition to fans through her popular song “Nonsense.”
Before long, Sabrina had earned a reputation for how NSFW these new lyrics could be, with the singer even acknowledging how “vulgar” she is during her San Antonio show, where she told the crowd, “I just wanna ride him like a rodeo / But first he gotta grow it like Pinocchio / Sorry I’m so vulgar, San Antonio.”
Another example of her X-rated ad-libs is Chicago’s “Nonsense” performance, where she sang, “Water ain’t the only thing I swallow / I really wish I could play here tomorrow / My favorite city is Chicago.”