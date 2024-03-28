Sabrina Carpenter Has Hit Back At Speculation That She Is “Obnoxiously Horny” As She Explained The Deeper Meaning Behind Her NSFW “Nonsense” Outros

Sabrina has earned a bit of a reputation for her X-rated ad-libs, with the BBC even pulling her performance from its website last year.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

When Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Emails I Can’t Send tour in 2022, she introduced a fun new tradition to fans through her popular song “Nonsense.”

Sabrina Carpenter in a dark sequined dress with a floral shoulder detail
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

On her album, the track ends with Sabrina singing in an outro, “This song catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off pop quiz?”


But during live performances, the star adds on another outro that is usually customized to the city or state where she is performing.

Before long, Sabrina had earned a reputation for how NSFW these new lyrics could be, with the singer even acknowledging how “vulgar” she is during her San Antonio show, where she told the crowd, “I just wanna ride him like a rodeo / But first he gotta grow it like Pinocchio / Sorry I’m so vulgar, San Antonio.”

@diamondsforeverr / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Another example of her X-rated ad-libs is Chicago’s “Nonsense” performance, where she sang, “Water ain’t the only thing I swallow / I really wish I could play here tomorrow / My favorite city is Chicago.”

And Sabrina continued to embrace her sexual side when she joined Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour as the opening act for her Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, and Singapore dates.

Sabrina Carpenter onstage at the Eras tour
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During the first night in Buenos Aires, the star teased, “How to ride it, I can think of five ways / My head goes so hard I’m giving migraines / How loud do you get in Buenos Aires?”


In Sydney, she sang, “When you go down under, do you miss me? / He’s so big, I felt it in my kidney / Screamed so loud they heard it here in Sydney!”


And at the final Singapore date of the tour, Sabrina shocked fans with these lyrics: “Told that boy to sit me down on all fours / I told that boy go faster, now I’m all sore / You hit a little different here, Singapore.”

Now, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the star has revealed that there is more to her X-rated lyrics than people may think, and she has actually learned a lot about her own sexuality by writing them.

Sabrina Carpenter onstage in a beaded two-piece outfit, holding a microphone
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She said, “It’s funny, too, writing the outros, because I feel like I’ve learned a lot more about sexuality through writing those than people think.”

Sabrina Carpenter in beaded dress and gloves with a microphone onstage
Derek White / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I think people think I’m just obnoxiously horny,” Sabrina added, “when, in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality, as opposed to just not being able to put it down.”

Sabrina Carpenter in a pink two-piece outfit and thigh-high boots singing on stag
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Sabrina famously ran into some controversy with her suggestive lyrics last year when the BBC pulled her appearance on its Radio 1 Live Lounge show from both its website and its YouTube channel.

Sabrina Carpenter on a red carpet wearing a shimmering strapless gown and smiling
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In case you missed it, the star appeared on the British broadcaster’s show in February 2023. During a stripped-back “Nonsense” performance, she sang this custom outro: “I'm American I am not British / So BBC it stands for something different / This live lounge is just so lit because I'm in it.”


While “BBC” stands for “British Broadcasting Corp.” in relation to the global media company, the slang definition that Sabrina was referring to is commonly used with racial connotations in pornography. 


As soon as fans noticed that Sabrina’s performance had been removed, fans speculated that it was because of these risqué lyrics. This theory was seemingly confirmed when the video was re-uploaded with the star’s outro completely edited out.

But Sabrina took the whole thing in good humor, and when her tour reached the United Kingdom a few months later, she couldn’t resist making light of the situation in true “Nonsense” style.

Sabrina Carpenter performing onstage in a sparkly, heart-covered top and white skirt
Jim Dyson / Getty Images

The star sang during her Newport show in the Isle of Wight, “I thought he was the one, but it was too short / BBC don’t like my sense of humor / Everybody’s proper fit in Newport.”

Elsewhere in her Cosmo interview, the star offered readers her very own sex tips as she shared, “My advice is, do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe.”

Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet in a beaded top and white dress posing for the camera
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Sabrina, who is reportedly dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, also revealed, “At the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection.”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer