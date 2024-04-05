Every so often, a celebrity comes along to remind us all that the words “rich” and “famous” don’t always go hand in hand.
Now, Lisa Ann Walter has gotten seriously real about the discrepancy between being well-known and well-off, telling People that she has only just been able to afford to take her kids on vacation.
If you need reminding, Lisa Ann played the beloved housekeeper Chessy in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, which starred 12-year-old Lindsay Lohan.
But despite being a fan favorite to this day, 60-year-old Lisa Ann revealed that she didn't start to feel financially “safe” in her career until incredibly recently.
In fact, Lisa Ann’s first major family vacation only happened last summer, when she took her four kids — 36-year-old Jordan, 32-year-old Delia, and 23-year-old twins Spencer and Simon — to Italy.
She added: “I did a lot of driving back from gigs in upstate New York at 3:00 in the morning because I didn't want to spend $26 on a crappy hotel. I needed that money for milk.”