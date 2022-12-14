“I think that Olivia Wilde... I think one of the first quotes about this is, like, ‘No male orgasms in this film, it's only about female pleasure.’ I think that, coupled with seeing the shot in the trailer of that explicit scene of Harry Styles, the biggest star in the world… I think that it did undercut everything that it was truly about or wanted to be about,” she said. “The things that it wanted to be about - I don't know if it even was about those things, but it wasn't marketed as such either.”