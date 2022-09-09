After they’d met face to face to discuss Shia’s concern that he didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the movie in August 2020, Olivia had texted him: “Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”