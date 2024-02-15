People Are Genuinely Concerned About What North West, 10, Is Exposed To After She Posted A Now-Deleted TikTok Praising Her Dad Kanye West’s X-Rated Song

Stephanie Soteriou
In November 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s seriously messy divorce was finalized almost two years after their separation.

The former couple, who were married for six years, share four children together: 10-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm. 


And despite Kanye’s initial reluctance to accept that his marriage to Kim was over, the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, moved on incredibly fast. In fact, last year it was revealed that he had legally married his new girlfriend, Bianca Censori, in December 2022. 


Bianca is 18 years younger than Ye, 46, and they apparently met after he found her on Instagram, slid into her DMs, and offered her a job at his fashion brand, Yeezy, in November 2020. 

It isn’t known when their professional relationship turned romantic, but they weren’t pictured together until January 2023 — one month after they’d reportedly tied the knot, and two months after his divorce from Kim.

Before long, it became evident that Bianca had won the seal of approval from Ye’s oldest daughter, and she and North were spotted holding hands on days out together throughout the year. 


However, many people are uncomfortable with Ye’s new relationship because Bianca is often photographed out and about with the rapper in minimal clothing or NSFW outfits. 


This has included her holding a small purple pillow over the front of her body while wearing a nude bodysuit — giving the appearance that she's naked — and earlier this month, she was forced to protect her modesty with her hand as she wore a see-through raincoat with nothing underneath.


Ye has also posted several photos of Bianca in skimpy lingerie and minimal clothing to his Instagram page, and also featured her on his new album cover.

In the artwork for Vultures 1, a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, Ye is dressed all in black, with his face also covered, while Bianca stands next to him with her back to the camera. She is nude apart from black boots and a sheer piece of material over her bare butt.

And Ye’s daughter North paid controversial homage to this artwork as she heaped praise on her dad’s explicit new music in a now-deleted TikTok post. 


The preteen uploaded a selection of photos to her popular account, which she shares with her mom, Kim. The 10th photo in the carousel was a picture of a handwritten note that detailed what North was most grateful for on Feb. 13.

The prompt at the top of the page asked, “What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today?” with North’s response reading, “I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good. I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out.”

She then name-checked one of Ye’s most controversial songs on the album as she added, “Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL,” before drawing her own version of the album cover, including her stepmom’s exposed derriere.


Needless to say, people were horrified by the entire thing, with a screenshot of the note being shared to a Reddit page as users expressed their concern for what the 10-year-old girl is exposed to.  


“I can’t defend this. This is absolutely unhinged,” one person commented. Another said, “Wtf is this?! She is going have such a warped view of how women’s bodies should look.”


“Honestly it’s wild what she’s been exposed to,” somebody else wrote. “Like damn let the girl be a little innocent.”

Many were particularly concerned by the “Carnival” reference, with Ye’s X-rated lyrics including the chorus, “Head so good, she a honor roll / She ride that dick like a carnival.” The song also contains unsettling references to Bill Cosby, as well as the crimes committed by R. Kelly.

“Carnival.... it's extremely derogatory about women. Why is she listening to this? Even the clean version is not appropriate for children,” one person wrote. 


“Its especially disturbing that she cites Carnival...I just read the lyrics and as a grown adult I feel gross,” another agreed.


Somebody else pointed out, “Even eminem didn't let his daughters listen to his music. Art or not, her dad's music is inappropriate for children. And yes, that includes his own 10 year old child.”


“Wow!! This kid is around so much inappropriate stuff,” one more user concluded.

Others wondered who had given North the prompt seen in the note as they pointed out the grammatical error, and it was also questioned why Kim had allowed North to share the picture to their joint TikTok account — with some theorizing that she wasn’t aware.

“Ok but the fact Kim shared this to the public…🙄😑. Like keep this private,” a comment read, to which another user claimed, “north defo posts without telling kim.”


The TikTok ended up being deleted just hours after going live, but neither Kim nor Ye has publicly acknowledged the backlash.

