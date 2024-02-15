It isn’t known when their professional relationship turned romantic, but they weren’t pictured together until January 2023 — one month after they’d reportedly tied the knot, and two months after his divorce from Kim.
In the artwork for Vultures 1, a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, Ye is dressed all in black, with his face also covered, while Bianca stands next to him with her back to the camera. She is nude apart from black boots and a sheer piece of material over her bare butt.
The prompt at the top of the page asked, “What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today?” with North’s response reading, “I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good. I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out.”
Many were particularly concerned by the “Carnival” reference, with Ye’s X-rated lyrics including the chorus, “Head so good, she a honor roll / She ride that dick like a carnival.” The song also contains unsettling references to Bill Cosby, as well as the crimes committed by R. Kelly.
Others wondered who had given North the prompt seen in the note as they pointed out the grammatical error, and it was also questioned why Kim had allowed North to share the picture to their joint TikTok account — with some theorizing that she wasn’t aware.